Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6
Trend:
Some 45,948 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 13,019 citizens, and the second one to 32,929 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 8,841,520 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,837,342 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,004,178 people - the second dose.
