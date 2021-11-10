Azerbaijan reveals probable cause of explosion in Sumgayit Technologies Park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

An explosion occurred on the territory of STP - AH LLC, a subsidiary of the STP Group, in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city on November 9 night, Trend reports on Nov. 10 referring to the Sumgayit Technologies Park (STP).

“Three people were melting metal on the territory of the company that time and they were not injured as a result of the explosion,” the message said.

According to the message, the results of the preliminary check show that during the emergency situation, the technological process was carried out according to the instructions and the equipment was in good working condition.

“It is assumed that the explosion could have been caused by unknown items in the metal waste,” the message said. “As a result of the reaction of various solid or liquid chemicals during smelting, there was gas, which caused an explosion.”

According to the message, the emergency situation did not result in fire or equipment failure. The explosion caused a shock wave.

The most modern equipment has been installed on the territory of STP-AH LLC and safety regulations are observed, which has been confirmed upon the ISO18001 certificate.

The local media outlets have recently reported about the explosion in Sumgayit.