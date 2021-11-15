Azerbaijan reveals number of members of martyr families applied to unified coordination centers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15

Trend:

To date, 3,250 members of families of martyrs, war invalids and military personnel who were injured during the second Karabakh war have applied to the unified coordination centers created in accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated June 25, 2021, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, 21 state bodies (six central and 15 local executive authorities) provide services to citizens in 26 areas (labor, employment, social protection, medical and social expertise, rehabilitation, treatment, examination) in the centers, which operate in the DOST Centers in Baku and Absheron region.

It is noted that services are provided on the basis of a "single window" principle, promptly and transparently.

It is reported that 999 appeals were received for Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, 1,335 - Ministry of Defense, 67 - Ministry of Health, 153 - Civil Service for mobilization and conscription, 190 - local executive authorities, 66 - State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, 206 - State Insurance Commercial Company and 238 calls for call-center (short number 142).