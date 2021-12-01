Azerbaijani helicopter crash victims to be buried in second Alley of Honor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

Those killed in the crash of a military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service will be buried in the second Alley of Honor in Baku, Trend reports.

A farewell ceremony for the servicemen of the State Border Service who died in the helicopter crash was held at the Serhedchi Olympic Sports Center in Baku. The servicemen will be buried in the second Alley of Honor in Baku.

Оn November 30, at about 10:40 am (GMT+4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan crashed, resulting in 14 deaths and two injuries.

The names of 14 victims:

Colonel Fizuli Ali Javadov

Colonel Emil Nazirov

Major Elmir Hasanov

Major Emil Shahid

Major Elbrus Akhmadov

Major Emil Akhmadkhanov

Major Emil Aliyev

Captain of the Medical Service Jeyhun Akhmadkhanov

Captain Javid Bayramli

Captain Hayyam Aliyev

Captain Teymur Garaisayev

Lieutenant Abdulla Suleymanov

Senior Lieutenant Farid Nagiyev

Worker Elchin Nabiyev

On the fact, the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (negligent violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more persons) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.