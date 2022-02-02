Distinguished young people awarded within framework of Azerbaijan's Youth Forum
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2
Trend:
A number of youth representatives were awarded in Baku, within the framework of the Youth Forum dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, Trend reports.
Youth representatives were awarded for high achievements in art, architecture, literature, science, and education.
Youth Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan every February 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the Youth Forum dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Youth Day.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan plans to conduct measures for restoring flora, fauna in liberated territories - state service
Young Azerbaijanis serve in army with pride, accomplish all tasks with dignity - chief of general staff (PHOTO)
Goal of Soros supporters to turn youth against their state, ancestors, and history - President Ilham Aliyev
Today Azerbaijani society, authorities unequivocally protect national interests - President Ilham Aliyev
Today, Azerbaijan moving forward with confidence, main tasks facing country resolved - President Ilham Aliyev (OPENING SPEECH)
President Ilham Aliyev attends Youth Forum on 25th anniversary of Day of Azerbaijani Youth (PHOTO/VIDEO)