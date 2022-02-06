Military Oath-taking ceremonies held in Azerbaijani army (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

Trend:

According to the annual training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Oath-taking ceremonies for young soldiers were held in the Azerbaijan Army on February 6, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed at the ceremonies, and the memory of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence.

The young soldiers solemnly took the military oath and promised to be loyal to the Motherland.

Then, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the command staff of the military units congratulated the young soldiers on taking the Military Oath, wished them to be disciplined, honest and brave in the fulfillment of their duties, to study carefully the weapons and equipment entrusted to them, and to fulfill their military duty with dignity for the Homeland.

In the end, the servicemen solemnly marched in front of the podium.

It should be noted that due to the recent increase in the number of cases infected with the COVID-19 virus, meetings of parents and relatives of the servicemen serving in the Azerbaijan Army are temporarily prohibited.