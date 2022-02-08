Azerbaijan's Health Ministry makes statement on injured of road accident in Khojaly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Health Ministry spoke about the state of persons injured in the recent road accident in Khojaly district, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, treatment of thirteen people who received injuries as a result of the accident and were delivered to the Baku Health Center clinic continues.

"There is no deterioration in the state of the injured persons. One of the two persons placed in the intensive care unit will be transferred to the general ward today. Doctors assess the state of the persons injured in the road accident as moderate," added the ministry.

The accident took place on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, with the participation of a service bus belonging to the Kolin Insaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret subcontractor company. As a result, 22 persons were injured.

On the fact, the Khojaly District Police Department has opened a criminal case under article 263.1-1 of the Criminal Code (violation of the rules of the road traffic and the operation of vehicles, which by negligence caused serious bodily harm).