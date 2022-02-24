Azerbaijan finds mass grave in Khojavand district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

A mass grave has been found in the Edilli village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand region, Member of the Working Group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan Zaur Ismayilov told Trend.

It was determined on the basis of statements and materials collected by the working group of the State Commission.

During the work, the Commission also became aware of the mass graves in the vicinity of the liberated Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand and Shusha cities.

"One of the mass graves is located in the Edilli village of Khojavand region. According to preliminary data, the remains of 15-20 people were found there. The State Commission has data on several mass graves, GPRS coordinates are determined. As the territories are cleared of mines, the graves will be gradually discovered," he said.

Ismayilov also noted that they had news about a mass grave in the Ashagi-Seidahmedli village of Fuzuli district, on the territory of the former "Kolkhoz administration", where the remains of over 10 Azerbaijanis were located. Since the area is mined, it has not yet been possible to conduct research.