State Committee on Work with Diaspora continues to evacuate Azerbaijanis from Ukraine (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

Trend:

Some 170 compatriots have been sent from Ukraine's Odessa to Moldova under the organization of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and diaspora organizations, Chairman of ‘Birlik Odessa Diaspora of Azerbaijanis’ public organization Rovshan Guliyev said, the State Committee told Trend.

According to the statement, the evacuation of citizens from Moldova to Azerbaijan is expected in the coming days.

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, acting in coordination with other government agencies, is doing everything possible to evacuate compatriots from Ukraine.