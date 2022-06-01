Participant of 1st Open Championship of "Ojag Sport" Club in Rhythmic Gymnastics talks encouraging support of spectators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The support of the spectators of the Open Championship of the "Ojag Sport" Club in Rhythmic Gymnastics helps to perform even more confidently, the seven-year-old participant of the competitions from the Ojag Sport club Isabella Maharramzade told Trend.

“I’m satisfied with the performance of the exercise without an apparatus. I prepared hard for the championship, listened to all the instructions of the coach, and tried to fulfill them exactly. I also do the ball exercise, and other apparatuses will be included in my program later. However, I best like the mace and hoop exercises," Maharramzade said.

The young athlete noted that the competitions are interesting and give a lot of positive emotions to their participants.

"Performing at the championship is very interesting. I’m not excited at all, and the support and applause of numerous spectators help me to perform even more confidently. This is my third competition, and I really like this atmosphere," she added.

The competitions within the 1st Open Championship of “Ojag Sport” Club in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on June 1-2. Totally, 248 gymnasts, including 202 athletes representing the capital's sports clubs, and 46 young gymnasts from the country's regions, are taking part in the competitions.

There are 11 teams in group exercises representing Baku clubs and four teams from the regions among the championship participants performing both in the individual program and as part of teams in group exercises in the age categories "kids", "pre-juniors" and "juniors".

During the two-day competitions, the young graces will compete in the all-around both in the individual program and in group exercises.