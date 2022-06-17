Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Some 2,117 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 327 citizens, the second dose to 307, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,338 citizens. Some 145 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,750,600 vaccine doses were administered, 5,351,876 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,851,827 people – the second dose, 3,299,020 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 247,877 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.