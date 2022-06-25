Azerbaijan confirms 34 more COVID-19 cases, 27 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijan has detected 34 new COVID-19 cases, 27 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,140 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,267 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 156 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,371 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,952,119 tests have been conducted so far.