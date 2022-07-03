Azerbaijani judoka wins gold medal at Open European Tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Another Azerbaijani judoka successfully performed at the Open European Tournament among adults in the city of Cluj-Napoca, Romania, and won a gold medal, Trend reports.

Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) defeated all his rivals and became the winner of the tournament.

Before that, Azerbaijani judokas Nazir Talibov (60 kg), Telman Valiyev (73 kg) won gold, and Rashad Yelkiyev (60), Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg), Nariman Mirzoyev (73 kg) won bronze medals.

At the tournament, Azerbaijan is represented by 17 judokas - 14 men and 3 women. 62 women-judokas and 150 men-judokas from 33 countries take part in the open European tournament.