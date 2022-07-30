Azerbaijan confirms 393 more COVID-19 cases, 302 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Azerbaijan has detected 393 new COVID-19 cases, 302 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 798,404 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 786,358 of them have recovered, and 9,747 people have died. Currently, 2,299 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,952 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,042,298 tests have been conducted so far.