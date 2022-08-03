Azerbaijani soldier dies as result of Armenian shelling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. A serviceman of the Azerbaijani army died as result of Armenian shelling, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On the morning of August 3, members of the illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, were intensively shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army units stationed in the direction of the Lachin region.

As a result of the shelling, an active military serviceman Anar Kazimov received a deadly bullet wound, thus becoming a martyr.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan expresses deep condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased serviceman.

The units of the Azerbaijani army took adequate response measures, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.