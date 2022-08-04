Relocation of more residents to Azerbaijani Agali village planned (UPDATED)

Details added, first version uploaded 11:15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Relocation of another 727 residents to the Agali village in Azerbaijan is planned in the near future, Trend reports via Azerbaijani State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

Surveys are being conducted among the natives of village of Agali of Zangilan district in order to determine their socio-economic, demographic situation, current income level, employment and needs.

The respondents are citizens aged from 16 to 63.

The surveys, interviews and focus group meetings organized by the State Committee, together with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees are held in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, and in the districts of Absheron and Beylagan, where the natives of the village of Agali live.

Azerbaijani State Committee notes, that it is planned to relocate another 727 natives of the Agali village.

Relevant surveys are also conducted to assess the needs of 492 able-bodied villagers and effectively ensure their employment.

At the final stage, based on the results of the analysis of the survey results, labor fairs, meetings with employers and other events will be held together with the relevant structures to improve the knowledge and skills of each able-bodied internally displaced person.

It's planned to finish the surveys in August, the State Committee said.