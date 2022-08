KONYA, Türkiye, August 11. Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Qadzhimurad Omarov has won a bronze medal at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkish Konya, Trend reports.

Omarov defeated the Kazakh athlete Meir Koshkinbayev with a score of 10:4.

Azerbaijani athletes are competing at the Games in skeet shooting, athletics, taekwondo, wrestling, volleyball, handball, para-swimming, para archery, table tennis, gymnastics, paralympic athletics, and cycling.