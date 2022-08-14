Azerbaijan confirms 518 more COVID-19 cases, 457 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Azerbaijan has detected 518 new COVID-19 cases, 457 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 805,103 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 792,113 of them have recovered, and 9,773 people have died. Currently, 3,217 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,553 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,095,152 tests have been conducted so far.