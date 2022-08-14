Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova wins another gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova won another gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics competition at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Agamirova came in first in the exercise with ribbon.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast, Ilona Zeynalova, who also performed in the final of the program with a ribbon, took the fourth position.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.