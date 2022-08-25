Georgian Interior Minister thanks Azerbaijan and Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri thanked Azerbaijan and Türkiye, he said, commenting on the fire extinguishing work in Borjomi, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to him, the localization of the fire depends on weather conditions.

"Today, three aircraft have been added to aviation. I want to thank the Turkish side, our friends for this. Helicopters have been working since morning, but they could not work for several hours due to strong winds. Aviation, on the other hand, worked at the highest possible level, and the result was obvious, comparatively decreased the source of fire, the area of its spread," he said.

The Minister of Internal Affairs also thanked Azerbaijan for the offered assistance. "I want to thank the Azerbaijani side, our friends," he said.

According to him, there is no danger of fire approaching the Baku-Ceyhan pipeline.