Azerbaijan's ASAN service operates in Türkiye

SAMSUN,Türkiye, August 30. ASAN service state agency for public services to citizens of Azerbaijan is represented in Türkiye following the official invitation of the country, Chairman of the State Agency for Citizens Service and Social Innovations Ulvi Mehdiyev told Trend.

He noted that at the same time, the ASAN Service provides public services to Azerbaijanis living in Türkiye through a mobile service center.

"The services provides for Azerbaijanis abroad for the first time. Thanks to the experience gained, we will continue to provide services to our citizens outside the country. On the first day of the Teknofest, the mobile center has already received about 100 requests, and ASAN will work until the end of the Teknofest," Mehdiyev added.

Teknofest aviation, space and technology festival has started today in Turkish Samsun city.

Various exhibitions and air shows will be organized at the festival, which will be held at Samsun Carshamba Airport from August 30 to September 4.

The first day of the festival is dedicated to Turkiye's Victory Day (Zafer Bayramı) celebrated today.