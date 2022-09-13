Azerbaijan testing cashless payment system for inter-district buses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the charter of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The charter defines one of the agency's tasks as the creation of a system of cashless payment for travel on inter-district and intercity bus routes.

"Work is being carried out to create a system for online purchase of tickets for intercity/inter-district regular buses as part of the information system of the Land Transport Agency," the ministry informed.

This system is currently being tested, after which it will be available to the public.