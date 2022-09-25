Azerbaijan confirms 161 more COVID-19 cases, 177 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijan has detected 161 new COVID-19 cases, 177 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 820,823 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 809,597 of them have recovered, and 9,903 people have died. Currently, 1,323 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,484 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,236,764 tests have been conducted so far.