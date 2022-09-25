Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. A total of 751 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 176 citizens, the second dose to 161 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 370 citizens. As many as 44 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,886,579 vaccine doses were administered, 5,380,579 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,866,941 people – the second dose, 3,377,614 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,445 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.