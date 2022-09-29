Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A total of 1,049 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 29, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 385 citizens, the second dose to 158 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 437 citizens. As many as 69 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,889,515 vaccine doses were administered, 5,381,575 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,867,386 people – the second dose, 3,378,878 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,676 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.