Delegation led by Azerbaijani health minister to visit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. A delegation led by Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev will visit Türkiye on October 29, the ministry told Trend on October 28.

According to the ministry, within the framework of the visit, until October 31, the delegation will take part in the Turkic World Medical Congress, which will be held under the auspices of the Organization of Turkic States and the Turkish Presidential Administration.

At the meeting within the framework of the congress, a speech by Teymur Musayev, bilateral meetings with health ministers of the member and observer countries of the organization, and other meetings are planned.

Besides, the Azerbaijani delegates will make presentations at the panel sessions of the congress.