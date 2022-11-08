Fruit trees planted in Aghali village of Azerbaijan's liberated Zangilan district on Victory Day (PHOTO)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 8. Azerbaijan has organized a trip for scientists, who were internally displaced from Zangilan, to the district's Aghali village, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The visitors planted fruit trees jointly with teachers and students of the local school, who will further take care of these trees.

On October 20, 2020, the Azerbaijani Army liberated Zangilan district from the Armenian occupation. The Aghali village based on the "smart village" concept was later rebuilt in the liberated district. The village was gradually resettled with its natives.