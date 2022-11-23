Coach of Azerbaijan's Ojag Sport Club talks pride of its gymnasts performance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Young Azerbaijani gymnasts, pupils of the Ojag Sport Club, successfully performed at the ‘II New Look Cup’ international tournament, which was held on November 19-20 in Tbilisi, Trend reports on November 23.

According to the rhythmic gymnastics coach of the Ojag Sport Club Simara Jafarova, 14 athletes of the club took part in the competition.

"Preparation for the international tournament in Georgia was intensified and gave fruitful results. We are proud of our gymnasts, and we are very pleased that they achieved high results. In Tbilisi, the pupils of the Ojag Sport Club won 11 gold medals, nine silver and five bronze medals,” she said.

“Several of our athletes ascended to the highest step of the podium three times. We are grateful for the conditions created in preparation for the tournament to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and the Ojag Sport Club,” the coach noted.

Jafarova stressed that she expects high results from the pupils at the upcoming 1st Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup.

"The gymnasts are preparing for the Ojag International Cup with great zeal. We hope that they will show good results at the upcoming competition," she added.