Azerbaijan's print media needs new conceptual approach - official (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12.31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The media sphere needs a new conceptual approach, said the Head of the Media Sector of the Department for work with non-governmental organizations and communications of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Kamran Hasanov at the presentation of the E-Kiosk platform, Trend reports.

He noted that nowadays, print media is facing some difficulties.

"In Azerbaijan, these difficulties are related to advertising and distribution. There have been some changes in print media as of recent. The media of modern times must adapt to digital technologies," said Hasanov.

He noted the importance of supporting the organization of subscriptions and sales of print media products within the ongoing reforms in the field of media in Azerbaijan. He also stated that it is essential to motivate the implementation of new information and communication technologies and innovations and take measures in order to strengthen the economic independence of media entities.

The purpose of creating the E-Kiosk platform is to increase the environmental and economic sustainability of print media, promote the digitalization of traditional media, and accelerate the transition to an information society.