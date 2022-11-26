Training for "Ojag Cup" - tough, medalist of rhythmic gymnastics competitions says (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The mascot of the 1st International "Ojag Cup" in rhythmic gymnastics gives both the spectators and the participants of the competition a lot of joyful moments, three-time silver medalist of the tournament, young gymnast Mira Ozel told Trend on Saturday.

A pupil of the Palace of Aquatic Sports won silver medal in three programs - an exercise with a ball, without equipment and in the all-around among gymnasts born in 2015.

"The mascot of Ozhi is so funny, it amuses everyone - both the audience and us, gymnasts. During the awards ceremony, the winners and prize-winners are waiting for him to come up to them and take pictures," she said.

Mira Ozel added that she came to the National Gymnastics Arena to watch the competitions of senior athletes, and she herself performs here for the first time.

"Preparation for the "Ojag Cup" was serious, with a lot of training and perfecting gymnastic flips. I think getting three silver medals is a good result, and it is also an incentive to work further. I hope that in the next competitions I will be able to add a gold medal in my prize piggy bank," she added.

On November 25-27, the Ojaq Sports Club holds the First International “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics. The athletes representing 13 countries, including 200 Azerbaijani gymnasts, take part in the competitions. Among participants are young gymnasts born in 2007-2016, who perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.