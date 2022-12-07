Azerbaijan confirms 67 more COVID-19 cases, 55 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan has detected 67 new COVID-19 cases, 55 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,641 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,353 of them have recovered, and 9,984 people have died. Currently, 304 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,136 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,388,051 tests have been conducted so far.