Turkish TRT delegation conducts radio monitoring in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The delegation of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), paying a visit to Azerbaijan upon the invitation of the country's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, conducted a technical inspection and radio monitoring of radio and television stations in Baku and districts, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Specialists of the Radio & TV Broadcasting and Satellite Communication Production Union, the State Administration of Radio Frequencies, as well as the Audiovisual Council was also engaged in the process.

The results of this work were discussed at the end of the process.

The delegation will prepare and submit a report on the carried out process. The report will envisage recommendations on the organization of technical facilities broadcasting in the country in line with the standards for network optimization.

The TRT delegation's visit to Azerbaijan took place on January 16 through 19.