Azerbaijan confirms 14 more COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijan has detected 14 new COVID-19 cases, 20 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828 352 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818 124 of them have recovered, and 10,103 people have died. Currently, 125 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 764 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7 513 868 tests have been conducted so far.