Azerbaijan's MoD talks ongoing psychological support provided to military personnel (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Following the instructions of Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the officers and civil servants of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel conducted planned psychological support activities for military personnel in training military units, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

As part of the events, group and individual psychological support activities were carried out for young soldiers who had just been called up for military service, in order to adapt them to the service conditions and protect their psychological health.

In addition, educational talks were held in the field of educating the young generation in the spirit of loyalty to national and moral values, statehood and patriotism.

Therefore, methodical recommendations were given to the officers and psychologists participating in the process of training and education of young soldiers for the purpose of the right application of methods and means related to psychological work, and the development of professional habits.

In the end, the questions of the military personnel were answered.