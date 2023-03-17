Azerbaijan names date of issuing bus tickets to liberated territories for April

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. April tickets for regular bus trips to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, organized by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will go on sale at 15:00 (GMT+4) on March 24, 2023, Trend reports via the ministry.

Tickets can be obtained online via the https://yolumuzqarabaga.az portal.

The online ticketing portal is integrated into the relevant information systems to ensure security, synchronize the permit to enter the liberated territories with the ticket purchase process, and determine the persons who will be granted benefits.

In order to buy tickets, citizens must fill out the form, entering the data on their identity cards. The purchased ticket cannot be transferred to another person. Passengers must purchase round-trip tickets in advance.

Regular bus services to the liberated territories have been operating since January 24, 2022. In total, 526 trips have been carried out to date, and 22,497 passengers have visited the liberated territories.