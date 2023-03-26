Qarabag FC loses to Turkish Galatasaray in friendly match (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. A friendly match between Azerbaijani Qarabag ane Turkish Galatasaray has ended, Trend reports.

The match, which took place at the Baku Olympic Stadium, ended with Galatasaray’s victory with a score of 2:1.

Goals for Galatasaray were scored by B.Gomis (4th minute) and M.Icardi (87). The only goal of "Qarabagh" in the 19th minute was scored by R.Xhixha.

The match aims to help eliminate the consequences of the "Disaster of the century" - a strong earthquake that struck brotherly Türkiye. All proceeds from the match will be sent to Türkiye to help those impacted by the earthquake. The sale of more than 62,000 tickets for the match in a short period of time is a clear evidence of the great interest shown in this match, as well as the unwavering solidarity of the Azerbaijani people with brotherly Türkiye in difficult days.