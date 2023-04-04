Institute under Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry talks employment of Karabakh war vets (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:50)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. To assist in providing jobs for the participants of the second Karabakh war and their families, the Economic Scientific Research Institute under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan interviewed 22 candidates, Chairman of the Board of the Institute Mahir Humbatov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022.

"Of these candidates, Faig Gasimli, Parvin Idrisli, and Karim Hajiyev were provided with relevant jobs," he said.

The Economic Scientific Research Institute under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan develops and provides activities in the economic and other related areas of the country. For this purpose, it conducts fundamental, applied scientific and experimental studies, creates a research base to support and ensure the sustainability of the development of the economy as well as its individual sectors.

At the same time, the Institute creates an analytical database and information systems, develops programs and projects, monitors and evaluates in the relevant field. This is a think-tank that works in the areas of strategic planning and ensuring innovative development, as well as trains highly qualified scientific personnel and participates in the development of human capital.