Azerbaijani wrestlers win one more silver and two bronze medals at European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijani wrestlers won one more silver and two bronze medals at the European Championship, which takes place in Zagreb, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Azerbaijani wrestler Abubakr Abakarov (86 kg) has won against Slovak Boris Makoev with a score of 7:4 and became the bronze medalist of the European Championship.

Another Azerbaijani wrestler - Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) reached the finals. In the finals, Nurmagomedov stood against Turkish Feyzullah Akturk. Azerbaijani wrestler, losing in the final with a score of 2:5, won a silver medal.

Azerbaijani wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) in the fight for bronze won against Italian Avraham Konyedo with a score of 7:4 and became the bronze medalist of the European Championship.