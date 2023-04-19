Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team becomes European champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team becomes champion of the European Championship in Croatian Zagreb, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

The Azerbaijani team, having won 6 medals, including 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals, scored 150 points and became the European champion. Georgia (137) came in second and Türkiye (115) came in third. This was the second in a row and the fourth overall title of the European champion of the Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team.

The Azerbaijani team also surpassed all countries in terms of the quality of the medals. The team also achieved its best result in the last 4 years in this regard.

Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg) and Haji Aliyev (70 kg) became European champions. Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won silver medals, while Abubakr Abakarov (86 kg) and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) got bronze medals.