Two more Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers reach final of European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. In Croatian Zagreb, the European Wrestling Championship is coming to an end, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

On the 6th day of the competition, Greco-Roman wrestlers in the last 5 weight categories joined the fight.

Azerbaijani wrestlers Hasrat Mammadli and Ulvi Ganizade reached the final of the European Championship. In the final, Mammadli will face Georgian wrestler Joni Khetsuriani, while Ganizade will face French Ibrahim Ghanem.

Another Azerbaijani wrestler Nihat Mammadli will meet with Eric Torbey from Hungary in a repechage fight, Rafig Huseynov will meet with the winner of the fight between Branko Kovacevic (Serbia) and Roland Schwartz (Germany) for a bronze medal.

Repechage and medal fights will take place on 23 April.