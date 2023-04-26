Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Turkish President awards Azerbaijani volunteer for assistance in aftermath of earthquake (PHOTO)

Society Materials 26 April 2023 12:25 (UTC +04:00)
Turkish President awards Azerbaijani volunteer for assistance in aftermath of earthquake (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Azerbaijani volunteer, participant in the 44-day second Karabakh war, and representative of the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan Aykhan Allahverdiyev, who provided support to the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye, was awarded a Turkish high award, Azerbaijan's Youth Foundation told Trend.

At the award ceremony in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented Aykhan Allahverdiyev with the "For Outstanding Services to the Republic of Türkiye" medal.

Will be updated

Turkish President awards Azerbaijani volunteer for assistance in aftermath of earthquake (PHOTO)
Turkish President awards Azerbaijani volunteer for assistance in aftermath of earthquake (PHOTO)
Turkish President awards Azerbaijani volunteer for assistance in aftermath of earthquake (PHOTO)
Turkish President awards Azerbaijani volunteer for assistance in aftermath of earthquake (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more