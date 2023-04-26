Turkish President awards Azerbaijani volunteer for assistance in aftermath of earthquake (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Azerbaijani volunteer, participant in the 44-day second Karabakh war, and representative of the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan Aykhan Allahverdiyev, who provided support to the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye, was awarded a Turkish high award, Azerbaijan's Youth Foundation told Trend.

At the award ceremony in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented Aykhan Allahverdiyev with the "For Outstanding Services to the Republic of Türkiye" medal.

