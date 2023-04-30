Parade of classic cars held as part of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. A parade of classic cars was held as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports.

The parade featured a variety of classic cars.

The first day of the Grand Prix, which started on April 28, featured free practice session and qualifying races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2. On the second day of the race, on April 29, short sprint races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams took place. The main races are taking place today, following which the winners will be determined.