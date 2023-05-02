Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix wraps up, Baku opens up roads (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Roads that was previously closed due to the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, have been opened, and the car movement on streets and avenues of Baku has resumed, as of 8:00 (GMT+4) on May 2, Chief Inspector of the State Traffic Police Department of Baku city Police Major Araz Asgarli told Trend.

According to Asgarli, at the initial stage, the barriers installed in connection with the races on Neftchilar Avenue, Zarifa Aliyeva Street and Istiglaliyyat Street are being dismantled.

"All barriers will be dismantled within two days (today and tomorrow). Other equipment and barriers will also be dismantled gradually, within three days," Asgarli said.

The first day of the Grand Prix, which started on April 28, featured free practice session and qualifying races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the Formula 1 qualifying race. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen came in second, and another Red Bull driver Sergio Perez took the third place.

The pilot of the Prema Racing team, Oliver Bearman, won the qualifying race of the Formula 2 teams. In the 30-minute race, Enzo Fittipaldi of the Rodin Carlin team came in second and ART Grand Prix driver Théo Pourchaire came third.

On the second day of the race, on April 29, short sprint races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams took place.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez won the first sprint race of the Formula 1 season. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari took second place, and Perez's teammate Max Verstappen took third place.

The winner of the first sprint race of the Formula 2 teams was Oliver Bearman from Prema Racing.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of the stages of the World championship in motor racing in the Formula 1 class. It has been held in Baku since 2016.