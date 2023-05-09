Opening concert of “Kharibulbul” Int’l Music Festival held at Jidir Duzu in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. A concert program was presented at Jidir Duzu in Shusha within the framework of the "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, Trend reports.

The concert program included performances by creative teams from the countries belonging to TURKSOY, Turkic-speaking countries and peoples of the region. The artists presented the audience with the musical culture of their countries and regions.

In addition to Azerbaijan, musical groups and performers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, the Gagauz Autonomous Territorial Administration of the Republic of Moldova (Gagauz Territory), Uzbekistan, as well as the Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan of Uzbekistan, the republics of Altai, Khakassia, Sakha (Yakutia), Tatarstan and Tuva of the Russian Federation, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan have performed at the festival.

At the end, the soloists of the Turkic world together performed the "Karabakh" song.

The "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, will last until May 11. The festival will include concert programs, exhibitions and various presentations.