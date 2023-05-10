Azerbaijan to build ASAN Centers in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur economic regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. ASAN [Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network] Centers will be built both in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, they will be built as the liberated territories are being restored.

"In the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, work continues on the restoration of cities and villages, as well as cultural heritage sites. As cities and villages are restored, ASAN Centers will be built in these territories," he added.

