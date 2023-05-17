39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships kick off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, which take place from May 17 through May 21, have started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The European Championship will be one of the most memorable competitions not only for gymnastics stars but also for young athletes striving to achieve great success, as well as fans of this sport.

Competitions are held under the motto "Shine like a star". In general, 315 graces (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.

During the competition, which will take place over five days, the graces will perform in an individual program (seniors) and in a group exercise program (juniors and seniors). Gymnasts will demonstrate their performances in the all-around and in individual subjects.

In the individual program, gymnasts will present exercises with a ball, a hoop, clubs, and a ribbon. Teams of group exercises among seniors will present programs with five hoops, as well as with three ribbons and two balls, teams among juniors compete in programs with five jump ropes and five balls.

On the first day of the European Championship, junior teams perform in group exercises. Qualification competitions will be held in the first half of the day, and the finals will begin at 18:50 (GMT +4). According to the results of today, winners and prize-winners among junior teams will be determined in group exercises in the all-around and in individual subjects. The Audience Award will also be presented today.

The competition will also be remembered for the spectacular opening ceremony, which will take place at 18.00 (GMT +4). The audience is waiting for a magnificent gymnastic performance, as well as performances by popular Azerbaijani singers Hiss (Roya Mammadova) and Vagif Nagiyev.

The hall of the National Gymnastics Arena is decorated in accordance with the motto of the European Championship. The scenery reflects the Hollywood style with appropriate elements and lighting effects. The graces, entering the competition mat, walk along the red carpet.

The mascot of European gymnastics, a monkey named Luigi, will give a good mood to the audience and participants of the competition.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan will be represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will perform within the senior team in group exercises. At the same time, Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova, and Zahra Jafarova will join the competitions among junior group teams.

These competitions are the fifth European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship organized in Azerbaijan. Previously, the capital of Azerbaijan took the continental championship for this kind of sport in 2007, 2009, 2014 and 2019.