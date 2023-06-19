National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts training camps for young athletes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts training camps for representatives of gymnastics, Trend reports.

The training camps are held from June 15 through July 7, 2023.

As many as 20 pupils of the gymnastics departments of the Specialized Children's and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics (Baku School of Gymnastics), the Ojag Sports Club (Baku and Sumgayit) and the Specialized Children's and Youth Sports Chess School No. 1 of the Olympic Reserve of the Republican Tahsil Sports Center of Sumgayit city aged from 11 to 13 years are involved in the training camps.

Head coach of the Azerbaijani national men's gymnastics team Ruslan Irgashev noted in an interview that the objectives of the training camps are to increase the level of training of young athletes.

"The training camps allow us to check the qualifications of young athletes and increase their level of training. Each participant of the training camp must adapt to three training sessions and loads. At the training camp, athletes are provided with everything – three meals a day, good recovery, and medical control. The best conditions have been created for athletes," he said.

Ruslan Irgashev also pointed out that a number of international competitions are waiting for the members of the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team.

"Member of the national team Aydin Alizada is preparing for the European Youth Olympic Festival-2023, which will be held at the end of July. Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov will perform at the Summer Universiade in China. Then we are waiting for a series of World Cups, which will begin at the end of August and continue until mid-September. And then - the long-awaited licensed World Championship, which gives the right to qualify for the Olympic Games," he said.

Pupil of the Specialized Children's and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics Muhammad Rustamzadeh noted that participants learn to cope with loads under the guidance of coaches and improve their overall physical fitness at the training camp.

"Moreover, here we have the opportunity to observe the training of members of the Azerbaijani national team, we learn from their example," the young gymnast said.