Embassy of India in Azerbaijan hosts mesmerizing yoga extravaganza at picturesque Baku Boulevard (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The picturesque Baku Boulevard, overlooking the iconic Baku Eye, Flame Towers, and Deniz Mall, hosted a mesmerizing yoga extravaganza on June 21, 2023. The event, organized by the Embassy of India in Azerbaijan, was not just a celebration of the International Day of Yoga; it was a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the harmony that can be achieved through the practice of yoga.

A trio of accomplished yoga teachers – Mr. Kanan Mammadov, Ms. Irada Aliyeva, and Mr. Elchin Guliyev – led the grand finale. They guided approximately 200 yoga enthusiasts from different walks of life, eager to explore the serenity and tranquillity offered by yoga.

With the beautiful backdrop of the Baku Eye, the event commenced with the resounding rendition of "Vande Mataram," a patriotic Indian song by Ms. Vasumathi Badrinathan, a talented classical music singer from India.

The Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, Mr. Sridharan Madhusudhanan, welcomed the participants. "The practice of yoga is not just a physical exercise; it is a holistic approach that brings harmony to individuals and communities," he said. Ambassador Sridharan Madhusudhanan, his wife, Mrs. Vaidehi Sridharan, and the yoga teachers presented the latest version of the Common Yoga Protocol in the Azerbaijani language. This beginners' guide will encourage newcomers and assist regular practitioners in deepening their yoga practice.

As the yoga sessions progressed, each conducted by the yoga instructors, the participants were led on a journey of self-discovery. Mr. Kanan Mammadov initiated the session with a focus on strength and flexibility, while Ms. Irada Aliyeva emphasized balance and inner peace. Lastly, Mr. Elchin Guliyev guided everyone into a state of relaxation and mindfulness.

After the yoga session, the audience was treated to a colourful dance and music performance of the Bihu dance from Assam, led by Ms Dreamly Gogoi.

Following the event, delicious Indian snacks were served, offering a taste of India's rich culinary diversity.

Since its establishment in 2014, the International Day of Yoga has been observed worldwide on June 21 every year. It is a celebration of an ancient practice that originated in India. The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the local community, continues to actively promote the numerous benefits of yoga, encouraging individuals to embrace this practice for a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Reflecting on the grand yoga finale held at the Baku Eye, it was clear that the event had not only promoted the essence of yoga but had also deepened the cultural ties between India and Azerbaijan. A testament to this was the broad spectrum of participants, each taking away with them a part of this shared vision, a memory of a grand celebration, and a renewed appreciation for the practice of yoga.