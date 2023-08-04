Azerbaijan relocates twelve more families to its liberated Aghali village (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The State Committee of Azerbaijan for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons held a draw among the families who will be resettled in the village of Aghali in the Zangilan district on August 4, the State Committee told Trend.

Representatives from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Zangilan region, which is part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, and the Zangilan region's executive power attended the ceremony.

In total, 22 families (106 people) took part in the drawing. In accordance with the family composition, nine families received three-room, nine families received four-room, and four families received five-room private residential dwellings. These family lived in Baku and Sumgayit, in sites of temporary settlement on the Absheron district's land.

The lotteries are intended to ensure objectivity and transparency in the process of relocating former internally displaced persons.

Moreover, the participants in the draw noted that they feel great joy in connection with returning to their native places. They expressed their deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the conditions created in the territories liberated from occupation and the care given to the former internally displaced persons.

The families participating in the draw, according to the schedule, will be sent to the village of Aghali on August 12.

Furthermore, the population of Aghali is being returned under the auspices of the Great Return. Before the occupation, this administrative district linked three communities. Aghali I was made up of 40 families (154 people), Aghali II was made up of 60 families (245 people), and Aghali III was made up of 161 families (675 people). The total number of families in these settlements is currently 352 (1,504 people).

The victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War led by victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev allowed our compatriots, internally displaced people who had been yearning for their native land for nearly 30 years, to return to their native lands in the territories liberated from occupation.

During the period of their status as displaced persons, the Azerbaijani government has constantly paid special attention and care to them. The strategic line, defined by the great leader Heydar Aliyev and continued by President Ilham Aliyev, is aimed at improving the living conditions, ensuring social protection, and ensuring the employment of internally displaced persons and is currently being consistently implemented. First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva also always treats issues related to internally displaced persons with special sensitivity and provides assistance in solving their problems.