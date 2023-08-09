Azerbaijan's former IDP wishes all Lachin residents would return their liberated home

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Former IDP from Azerbaijan's Lachin city Ali Valiyev told reporters he wishes all Lachin residents return home, Trend reports.

"We are grateful to President Ilham Aliyev and the entire Azerbaijani leadership for allowing us to return to our homes and lands," the former IDP stated.

Valiyev emphasized that he left Lachin, where he worked as a tailor, at the age of 50.

Lachin city was seized by Armenia in 1992 and liberated during the second Karabakh war in 2020.

The return of former IDPs to the restored city of Lachin continues in accordance with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev's directions.

Lachin residents, which became more beautiful and improved, thanked President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, which liberated the lands.

Today, another 23 families (93 people) have returned to Lachin city.

Thus, to date, a permanent settlement in the city has been provided for 203 families - 793 people.